Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Primerica stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Primerica stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.95. 57,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,267. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

