Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX traded down GBX 300 ($3.86) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,725 ($86.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,733,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,381.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,187.14. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,350 ($81.76) and a 52-week high of £107.90 ($138.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

