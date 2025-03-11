Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 2,132 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.