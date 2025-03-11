Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Purchases $200,949.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CLH traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $190.33. The company had a trading volume of 387,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,956,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.