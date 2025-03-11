Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March 11th (ACU, AFYA, ARVN, CSV, FATE, FNV, FRPT, GPRE, IMAX, INBK)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 11th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $141.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

