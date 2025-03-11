O Dell Group LLC Has $922,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.39.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.