O Dell Group LLC Has $922,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.39.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.