Insider Selling: On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells 45,054 Shares of Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Morton sold 45,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.94), for a total value of £102,723.12 ($132,255.85).

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 229 ($2.95). 6,930,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,918. On the Beach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.75 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 265.50 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of £371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.80.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

We were one of the first online travel agents in the UK to offer complete financial protection, meaning every flight-inclusive package holiday we sell is ATOL-protected, giving our customers confidence and peace of mind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.