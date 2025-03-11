Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $633.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

