Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $949.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.