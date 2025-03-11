Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Home Depot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

