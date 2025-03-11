iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,883,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.50 and a 200-day moving average of $589.14. The company has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

