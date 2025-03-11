Promising Medical Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including those that develop pharmaceuticals, biotechnology innovations, medical devices, and provide related services. Investors often favor these stocks for potential growth tied to advancements in healthcare innovation, while also considering the regulatory and developmental risks inherent in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $27.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $842.24. 2,766,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $826.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.99. 16,629,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,668,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.23. 6,937,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $407.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $31.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.75. 2,192,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,323. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.85.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.39. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $447.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

