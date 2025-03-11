Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 4599062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

