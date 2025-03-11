Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 16.8% – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 345,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 609,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

