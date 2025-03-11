Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,923 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.