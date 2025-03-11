Retirement Capital Strategies Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.46. The firm has a market cap of $714.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

