Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 200.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

