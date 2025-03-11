Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

