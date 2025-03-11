Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Insider Buys A$50,007.90 in Stock

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Beckett acquired 62,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$50,007.90 ($31,451.51).
Heartland Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Heartland Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Heartland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
About Heartland Group
Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.
