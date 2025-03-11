Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,062 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,842% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 20,657,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

