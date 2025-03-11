Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 65,780,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 56,758,044 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.38.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 324,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,285,000.

