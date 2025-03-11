Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,463,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,848,051 shares.The stock last traded at $50.59 and had previously closed at $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

