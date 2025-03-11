Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.23. 124,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,070,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 221.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

