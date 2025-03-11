Net Worth Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.