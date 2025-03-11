Head to Head Comparison: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 66.24% 6.52% 0.81% CBL & Associates Properties 6.19% 10.34% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $13.96, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CBL & Associates Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $510.75 million 2.75 $298.17 million $2.11 6.41 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats CBL & Associates Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

