Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

