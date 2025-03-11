Morling Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.