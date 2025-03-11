Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after buying an additional 1,029,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

