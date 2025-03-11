iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,024,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Shares of IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
