Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DoubleVerify (DV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV):
- 3/4/2025 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 3/2/2025 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Cannonball Research to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – DoubleVerify was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 2/28/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 2/28/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – DoubleVerify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 993,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,475. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
