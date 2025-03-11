RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in RTX stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

RTX opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

