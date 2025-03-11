Fox Advisors Downgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Equal Weight

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.