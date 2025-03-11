Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

SFM stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $135.83. 559,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,658. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $794,188.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,980,990.52. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,264 shares of company stock worth $6,995,193 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

