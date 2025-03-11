Standex International’s (SXI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $186.27. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a twelve month low of $154.45 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day moving average of $187.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

