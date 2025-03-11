AGF Management Ltd. Sells 29,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $73,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

