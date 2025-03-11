Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $17.41. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 61,506 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLX. William Blair raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

