iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $67.18. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1,362 shares.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

