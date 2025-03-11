iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $67.18. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 1,362 shares.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

