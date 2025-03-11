Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $20.71. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 425,743 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

