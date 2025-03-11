Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Acquires 22,156 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan purchased 22,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,154,106.04.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total transaction of C$618,267.50.

On Monday, December 23rd, William Brennan acquired 300 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$16,710.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, William Brennan acquired 1,227 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.43 per share, with a total value of C$69,239.61.

On Thursday, December 12th, William Brennan bought 171 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,832.50.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.66 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.35. 34,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,118. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$46.09 and a 1 year high of C$61.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 898.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.44.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Further Reading

