ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.11, but opened at $41.56. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 729,768 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.