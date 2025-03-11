Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.