A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 1,143,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

