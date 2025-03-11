Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

