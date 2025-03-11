Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.13.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

