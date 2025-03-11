TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stephens

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

Shares of TruBridge stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 174,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,767. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 34,952 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $978,306.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 768,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,317.50. The trade was a 4.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruBridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TruBridge in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

