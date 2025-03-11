Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

