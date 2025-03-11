S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

