Stephens Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $5.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

