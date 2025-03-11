Fairway Wealth LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.86. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

