Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

SHW stock opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

